Ericsson report: Technology can impact all 17 Sustainable Development Goals of the United Nations

Ericsson presented its first Technology for Good Impact Report at AfricaCom 2019 to highlight the positive societal impact enabled by the company and its partners. The report, launched on the eve of the 2019 UN General Assembly, highlights cases where Ericsson’s technology and expertise are helping to solve global challenges, across broad themes of climate change and reducing inequalities.

When a country adopts mobile broadband, the result is solid overall economic development, according to a report developed in collaboration with the Imperial College of London and Ericsson Research. As per the report, a 10 per cent increase in the mobile broadband adoption ratio causes a 0.8 per cent increase in Gross Domestic Product on average. Mobile broadband enables internet access and the delivery of digital services to meet a wide range of societal needs, including access to education and health services, financial inclusion, entrepreneurship and humanitarian response, while helping to reduce inequalities. The report called for greater multi-stakeholder cooperation to make sure that the benefits of digital technology reach all, while addressing associated challenges.

Fida Kibbi, vice president and head of marketing, communications and sustainability and corporate responsibility at Ericsson Middle East and Africa says: “Guided by the Sustainable Development Goals, collaboration is key to work together to build a better future for everyone. Our new Technology for Good Impact Report study highlights the dynamic role the ICT sector has in enabling sustainable developments in Africa.”

Furthermore, the Technology for Good Impact Report highlights how Information and Communications Technology (ICT) has the potential to positively impact all 17 Sustainable Development Goals of the United Nations.

Key highlights from the Technology for Good Impact Report case studies in Africa include:

· In the Central African Republic, together with telecom operator Maroc Telecom, Ericsson has rolled out a 3G modernisation programme using a solar hybrid solution to help reduce the carbon footprint. The innovations have resulted in a 75 per cent reduction in total site power consumption while retaining full coverage, service quality and performance, removing the dependency on diesel energy and making solar more economical than diesel for the first time.

· Ericsson Mobile Financial Services (MFS) platform provides easy-to-use, secure, next-generation mobile financial services. Millions of unbanked mobile users are now enjoying mobile financial services. The solution currently covers 13 African countries

· Ericsson has launched the Digital Lab programme, an innovative education program targeted towards older children to support them in their first encounters with the world of programming and new technologies. During 2019, the programme kicked off in South Africa.

· Ericsson Response established vital voice and data services for more than 1,700 humanitarian workers in and around Beira area of Mozambique, Southeast Africa when Cyclone Idai hit. Later that month, Ericsson Response increased capacity on the ground and responded to another cyclone while continuing its work in Beira.

To download the full report, please visit https://www.ericsson.com/en/about-us/sustainability-and-corporate-responsibility