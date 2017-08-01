First laparoscopy using 5G technology performed in Moscow

The first laparoscopy to be performed in Russia with the use of 5G technology was recently undertaken in the 5G pilot zone located in Skolkovo. Telecommunications company Beeline, together with Huawei and GMS Hospital partnered together to complete two such surgical procedures.



The 5G pilot zone was rolled out in the operational block of the innovation center at Skolkovo, with the support of the Moscow Department of Information Technologies. Thanks to the work of all those involved, a cancer tumour was successfully removed with the use of a laparoscope and 4K camera connected to the 5G network, an anesthesiology console, several additional cameras and the Huawei 5G multimedia white board.



The project was a first-hand demonstration of the capabilities of the 5G broadband and its low latency. The operation was conducted with the support of remote medical experts, with relevant information exchanged via 4K video conferencing, facilitating communication between the operating surgeon and consulting specialists. This included the patient’s medical history, as well as real-time expert advice and instructions.



“Skolkovo is one of several 5G pilot zones in the capital region. Over the past six months, innovators working across these centers have demonstrated how fifth generation communication can be used in urban services, be it for road safety or in the field of entertainment. Today, Beeline has demonstrated how 5G can benefit the medical field,” said Eduard Lysenko, head of Moscow Department of Information Technology.



“Thanks to fifth-generation communications, medicine and medical services are set to reach new heights, which, in the long run, are expected to improve quality of life for citizens. As such, the Moscow Department of Information Technology will continue to support research efforts and partnerships concerning 5G,” he added.



Expectations are that 5G will be widely used across Russian healthcare in the future. New generation networks will enable remote surgical procedures, so that it will no longer be necessary to transport a patient to a specific clinic or specialist. Furthermore, 5G makes for more mobile and comfortable operating theaters, thanks to its ability to connect medical equipment wirelessly.



Finally, thanks to 5G, remote consultations will reduce the need for travel, significantly saving both doctor and patient time. This will have a big impact on medical specialists, who spend more than 70 per cent of their time travelling from one location to another for complex operations.