Verizon reaches 5G cities goal for 2019

Verizon has announced three more 5G Ultra Wideband cities: Hampton Roads, VA; Columbus, OH; and Cleveland. With the most recent additions, it has reached its goal of 30 cities (plus one) and 15 NFL Stadiums live on the 5G grid this year, according to Verizon's 'Today on Up To Speed'.

Fans attending games at the NFL stadium in Cleveland will also be able to access service in part of the lower seating area, making it the 15th NFL stadium with Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband mobility service. Additionally, travelers passing through John Glenn Columbus International Airport will be able to access Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband service in parts of the airport’s main ticketing area. This is the first US airport with live, commercially available 5G Ultra Wideband service.