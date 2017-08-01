Huawei opens the doors on ICT legacy and future outlook

In a newly-release documentary series, the global leadership of Huawei have opened their doors to take a look back at the company’s early days and its subsequent rise to one of the world’s foremost technology pioneers. The “Who is Huawei?” series was produced in cooperation with the BBC and includes interviews with Ren Zhengfei, founder and CEO of Huawei, Xu Wenwei, President of the Institute of Strategic Research at Huawei, as well as other Huawei executives, analysts, and global telecom leaders.

Today the region remains a strong market for Huawei globally as both the public and private sectors are making critical investments in ICT infrastructure. Earlier this year, Zhengfei recognized the Middle East’s bold digital transformation efforts and the Arab world’s long and profound history in mathematics and engineering.

Part 1: https://twitter.com/Huawei_ME/status/1208646326570962944?s=20

Part 2: https://twitter.com/Huawei_ME/status/1208646922828800005?s=20

Part 3: https://twitter.com/Huawei_ME/status/1208995128205029376?s=20

Part 4: https://twitter.com/Huawei_ME/status/1209793510150266882?s=20