Emerson launches IIoT-enabled Connected Services to support multiphase flow meters in unconventional shale

Roxar 2600 Multiphase Flow Meter Performance Monitoring
Published: 4 December 2019 - 12:20 p.m.
Oil and gas producers have a new means of optimising wellhead production that lowers operating costs while increasing safety, thanks to a newly launched service from Emerson that leverages cloud-based technologies to remotely monitor flow meter performance at the wellhead.

The Roxar 2600 Multiphase Flow Meter Performance Monitoring service provides operators with actionable recommendations to optimise meter performance and enable proactive maintenance, based on advanced, continuous data collected from an onsite multiphase flow meter and analysed remotely by Emerson’s experts.

Specifically, the service delivers performance monitoring of Emerson’s Roxar 2600 Multiphase Flow Meters, which have been used in the oil and gas industry for more than 25 years to accurately measure well production rates. The Roxar 2600 Multiphase Flow Meter platform offers solutions for well testing, unmanned wellhead platforms, production metering, wellhead monitoring, and shale oil applications. Using next-generation network technology, Emerson experts can remotely deliver advanced diagnostics, data interpretation and reporting from the multiphase flow meters on a regular schedule.

As the industry is in the midst of a digital evolution, Emerson is supporting operators in their transition to new metering technologies with remote support. Emerson experts provide guidance, from installation and calibration to data-driven recommendations for optimizing operations. To achieve this, the service utilises secure connectivity architectures for the safe transfer of data from the flow meter to the cloud where it can be analysed. This enables issues to be identified without having to send personnel to the field and before they become larger problems that impact production. Periodic performance reports, regular ongoing data sharing, and evaluation of meter performance provide operators with a complete overview of operational continuity, while also forming the foundation of a proactive planned site activity and maintenance strategy.

The monitoring of multiphase flow meters is the latest service in an expanding portfolio of remote monitoring solutions for equipment and processes offered through Connected Services. Emerson Connected Services leverage expertise to improve reliability and performance of critical equipment. Connected Services are Emerson service offerings where data is collected from critical equipment and securely sent to Emerson experts so that they can make actionable recommendations to enable proactive and predictive maintenance. Connected Services leverage decades of Emerson’s deep domain expertise, making use of technology to capture data from a variety of devices and deliver it to applications and experts who, in turn, provide valuable insights. The service is part of the company’s Plantweb digital ecosystem, a scalable portfolio of technologies, software and services that enable significant performance improvement through the digital transformation of operations.

