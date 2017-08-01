Orange Business Services selected by Mars for intelligent automated network project

Published: 4 December 2019 - 12:32 p.m.
Orange Business Services was selected by Mars, Incorporated to build an Intelligent Automated Network (IAN). The IAN will connect more than 125,000 Mars Associates across more than 80 countries. The network will provide a secure, scalable and swift platform to host business applications, while supporting manufacturing operations, office locations and supplier interactions for the private, family-owned business.

Mars chose an IAN that pulls from a range of services managed by Orange Business Services. These include Flexible SD-WAN for quick and easy expansion, strong security solutions and multi-sourcing services integration (MSI). Orange MSI streamlines global infrastructure management and delivers a single, holistic point of easily coordinated control for all other service providers.

“This partnership will provide Mars Associates with an Intelligent Automated Network that supports our digital transformation,” says Paul L’Estrange, Chief Technology Officer at Mars, Incorporated. “The Orange network will provide four times our current network capacity at a lower cost, supporting new digital capabilities we’re using throughout our business.”

The agreement creates opportunities for Mars to explore new ways to elevate and improve global digital infrastructure. For example, Orange Business Services will leverage its expertise in data analytics to streamline Mars data traffic and prioritize potential uses in business applications.

“We’re excited to serve as an innovation partner for Mars and help their Associates identify even more data-driven solutions across a newly unified, intelligent network,” said Rob Willcock, President of the Americas, Orange Business Services. “Orange has the proven design and integration skills, technology eco-system partners and people to serve as a long-term partner for Mars with our ‘global vision & local care’ approach —so we’re looking forward to a bright, collaborative future.”
