Etisalat Misr tests 5G on commercial network with Ericsson

Etisalat Misr managed to test 5G during Cairo ICT 2019, reaching remarkable speeds of 1.4 Gbps. This proof of concept is a step in 5G readiness.

The successful trial represents an important milestone for Etisalat as technology leaders. It also exemplifies Etisalat and Ericsson’s commitment to develop and test new use cases and applications, which can benefit both consumer and enterprise.



Khalid Murshed, Etisalat CTO says: “Our 5G trial with Ericsson is a continuation of our successful partnership and our journey together to offer the latest and most innovative technologies to our subscribers and different business applications.”



Ekow Nelson, vice president at Ericsson Middle East and Africa, says: “5G enables the use of different spectrum bands to deliver faster speeds, more capacity and lower latency. Together with Etisalat; we are making great strides to demonstrate first-hand, benefits of this new technology.”



Such new technologies open the door for innovating new use cases and services as well as industrial applications that would benefit from real-time connectivity and superior bandwidth.