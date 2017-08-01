Airbus supports Grand Prix Abu Dhabi with latest radio technologies

Comms
News
Published: 8 December 2019 - 1:11 p.m.

Airbus, a leading provider of secure communications and collaboration solutions, was chosen as the official secure communications technology provider for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. The Formula 1 race security teams and coordinators, used the company’s Tetra network solutions to safeguard the venue and secure smooth performance during the event which took place between the 28th of November and 1st of December, 2019.

The company’s superior solutions were used by different security organisations in Abu Dhabi, assisting them with their secure radio network at the event. Airbus supplied their range of Tetra radios, including the TH9, Th1n and the THR880i; as well as their RCS- Radio Communication Systems for the race site.

Airbus’s TH9 terminal has advanced and practical features with voice feedback abilities assisting first responders in critical situations. The TH1n Tetra radio is slim and light and allows users to operate the radio remotely. The THR880i plus handheld radio has a unique, 2-sided design that no other radio offers. The Radio Console System, used by the security personnel, is a modern Tetra dispatching console for control room dispatchers to easily and quickly access Tetra communication features.

“The Formula 1 Grand Prix in Abu Dhabi is a major event, drawing in people from different parts of the region, and the world. We are proud to collaborate with the concerned security agencies and our priority is to ensure smooth, effective, and secure communications for all the security personnel during such events. Such occasions are central to our efforts to provide secure mission critical communications in the UAE, in order to keep safe, visitors and participants alike," said Andrew Forbes, head of Middle East and North Africa region for Secure Land Communications at Airbus.
X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Comms News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

IN FOCUS: Joramco makes ground with regional airlines
    Reliance, BP move forward with Indian fuels partnership
      SABIC’s CSR and sustainability performance gets top ranking in EcoVadis index
        Saudi Aramco completes acquisition of 17% of South Korean Hyundai Oilbank for $1.2bn
          2019 RPME Power 50: Dr Udo Huenger, vice president, Middle East, Egypt and Iran, BASF

            More related galleries

            Photos: Best Western Plus Westlands in Nairobi
              Photos: Emirates Airlines' futuristic pavilion for Expo 2020
                Photos: AHIC launch reception
                  Photos: Dubai Marina's 'tallest hotel in the world'
                    Photos: Top hospitality industry hires of the week