Huawei mobile services wins the world's first batch of ISO/IEC 27701: 2019 certification

Huawei Mobile Services recently won the world’s first batch of ISO/IEC 27701 certification issued by the British Standards Institution at the Annual Conference on European Data Protection 2019 in Brussels, Belgium. The win recognises Huawei Mobile Services receiving great recognition from the industry for its world leading capacity in personal data protection and information security control.

ISO and IEC officially released ISO/IEC 27701:2019 privacy information management system, an extension to ISO/IEC 27001 and ISO/IEC 27002 for privacy information management. This document provides private companies, government entities, not-for-profit organisations and other social organisations with a complete set of methods for personal data processing and a framework for privacy information management from multiple dimensions as organisation governance, legal compliance, process specification, information technology, supervision and audit. It is also the world’s most authoritative, strictest, most widely accepted and applied PIMS to date.

Provided by Huawei to its end users, Huawei Mobile Services is a kind of digital life service, which involves diverse scenarios including smart household, sports & health, mobile office, smart travel, and entertainment. While earnestly serving users, Huawei Mobile Services has always adhered to its core value of “privacy is the fundamental right of users” following its tenet of privacy protection.

Keeping in strict accordance with local laws and regulations, Huawei Mobile Services always adopts the industry leading security technologies with privacy protection as the cornerstone for its product design, and is devoted to offering users safe yet pleasant digital life services through its self-developed smart products like Huawei Cloud, Huawei Hi Assistant, Huawei App Store, Huawei Wallet, Huawei Skytone, Huawei Video, Huawei Music, Huawei Reading, Huawei Theme and Life Services.

Huawei Mobile Services has won successive awards in security certification including ISO/IEC27001 and CSA Star security certification in 2015, and ISO /IEC 27018 privacy standard certification in October 2019. This time, Huawei becomes the first batch of cloud service providers winning ISO/IEC 27701:2019 certification, vividly proving that Huawei Mobile Services has gained great recognition from international authoritative organisations thanks to its outstanding performance in user privacy protection.

With its design, R&D, operation, maintenance and other links continuously optimised, Huawei Mobile Services has formed mature personal information protection system and reached the world leading level in privacy management, transparency, and legal compliance of personal information. After winning the ISO/IEC 27701 certification, Huawei Mobile Services is committed to following strict management and technical standards for effective implementation.