Juniper Networks expands enterprise portfolio with cloud-managed SD-LAN and new CPE devices

Juniper Networks, a leader in secure, AI-driven networks, has announced enhancements to its enterprise portfolio that bring additional flexibility, scale and cost savings to campus and branch network environments. The same cloud-managed Juniper solution for deploying and managing highly scalable SD-WAN deployments has now been extended to also include SD-LAN operations. In addition, the company has expanded its robust family of SRX and NFX CPE devices to include even more options for secure and scalable network connectivity.

“Juniper has a unique and innovative vision of unifying wired, wireless, SD-WAN and security under a common framework that delivers unparalleled automation, insight and actions to our enterprise customers,” said Manoj Leelanivas, chief product officer at Juniper Networks. “These latest enhancements take us one step closer to that goal by expanding the breadth of our cloud offering and delivering even more deployment options for simple, seamless and secure campus and branch networks.”

Juniper offers a SD-WAN solution with unprecedented scale, robust security, an array of performance options for campus, branch and public cloud WAN connections, and both on-premises and cloud-managed service options for SDN control. Today, the Juniper cloud offering has been expanded to also include SD-LAN operations. From one portal, customers can now easily provision Juniper EX Series switches to manage LAN fabrics and configure LAN virtualisation and security policies in the same way they operate their SD-WAN environments. This automated functionality simplifies operations to reduce costs, increase workflows and leverage the WAN and LAN network for connected security.

“Juniper’s cloud-managed SD-WAN solution has been a gamechanger for us. As Australasia’s largest end-to-end bakery ingredients supplier, we needed a solution that could bridge boundaries across over 1,300 employees and more than 20 manufacturing sites, mills, offices and distribution centers, all while simplifying operations,” said John Khoury, CIO of Allied Pinnacle. “With Juniper, we can now manage our local and wide-area networks from a single platform with advanced features like zero-touch provisioning, security policies and granular application service levels that deliver unprecedented ease, agility and assurance.”

New CPE platforms for added flexibility

Juniper offers the most comprehensive array of CPE devices on the market for SD-Branch deployments, including the SRX family of secure gateways and the NFX family of universal CPEs. Juniper has expanded this portfolio even further with the following new options:

NFX350: The NFX350 includes the latest in x86 horsepower, as well as increased storage and memory capabilities for secure SD-WAN and other branch-local applications. All NFX350 devices will come with eight 10G and eight 1G interfaces and, depending on the configuration, up to 2TB of storage, 128GB of RAM and 32 vCPUs. The fully loaded NFX350 will support up to 40Gbps of NG-firewalling and up to 8Gbps of IPSec.

The new SRX380 is the highest performing branch SRX. It comes with several leading performance features, including 1Gbps IPsec performance, four 10G ports, 16 PoE+ ports for greater wattage and density, AES256 MACsec encryption and four mini-card slots for expanded connectivity.Wi-Fi card for branch SRX: For more compact branch locations, Juniper is introducing a Wi-Fi card for our line of branch SRX (SRX320, 340, 345, 380 and 550) next-generation firewalls and secure SD-WAN edge devices. This enables organizations to deploy Wi-Fi with zero-touch configuration alongside LTE, ethernet and other traditional network transport options for maximum ease and flexibility.

The announcements bring cloud-managed agility and scale to expanded parts of the enterprise, while enabling Juniper customers to design and operate their SD-Branch deployments with even more flexibility and cost savings. Juniper Networks showcased these products and solutions at its signature NXTWORK EMEA event in London on December 3 - 4, 2019, with a full schedule of breakout sessions and demos.