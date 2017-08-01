Ookla recognises Etisalat as the fastest mobile and broadband network in the region

Ookla, a global leader in fixed broadband and mobile network testing applications, data and analysis, recognised Etisalat for being the fastest mobile network in MENA and broadband network in GCC, Africa and Arabian region in 2019 due to its continuous efforts to invest and build one of the world’s most advanced networks.

The ranking is based on analysis by Ookla of millions of tests actively initiated by customers across every network to check internet speeds using various applications on web and mobile platforms. The Speedtest awards for top network providers are determined using a ‘Speed Score’ that incorporates a measure of each provider’s network speeds (download and upload) to rank network speed performance. The Etisalat network was recognised as the fastest network in mobile and broadband speeds in the UAE as well as across the MENA region.

Khalifa Al Shamsi, Group Chief Corporate Strategy and Governance Officer, Etisalat, said: “The telecom network is the backbone of an economy and plays a significant role in bringing digital transformation and innovation in the country. We are proud to receive this global recognition from Ookla as the region’s fastest network, which is in line with UAE’s goals of becoming a smart nation and enabling a digital economy. This is also a testament to Etisalat’s leadership and readiness to address the future requirements of the network."

Etisalat received the recognition at a ceremony attended by Doug Suttles, CEO and co-founder, Ookla and Khalifa Al Shamsi, group chief corporate strategy and governance officer, Etisalat, along with other senior management from both companies.

Doug Suttles, CEO and co-founder, Ookla, said: “Today’s announcement signifies Etisalat long standing commitment and leadership in the telecom industry. This recognition is significant as tests are actively initiated by consumers across every network. The latest Ookla results highlights Etisalat’s achievements in both mobile and fixed networks in MENA and the GCC, Africa and Arabian region, respectively. This has positioned UAE among the top five fastest countries in the world for mobile according to the Speedtest Global Index in October this year. Additionally, Etisalat was also ranked on a global level among the top 10 most improved fixed broadband networks comparing Q3 2018 to Q3 2019.”

In 5G, Etisalat set major benchmarks for the industry, by becoming among the first few operators globally to start testing 5G in February 2014.

Etisalat became one of the first telcos in MENA in May 2018 to launch a commercial 5G network providing fixed wireless service in the UAE. This was followed by another major substantial breakthrough in our 5G journey by connecting and partnering with Expo 2020 as one of the first major commercial customers in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA) region to access 5G services. Etisalat connected Expo 2020 Dubai to its network.

In May 2019, Etisalat also became one of the first telecoms operator in MENA to enable its customers to experience the power of the 5G network and release the first 5G handset before many others in the market.