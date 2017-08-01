du to drive business continuity with launch of world-class M2M connectivity platform

As a dedicated provider of dynamic end-to-end connectivity solutions, du, from Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC), has taken its machine-to-machine (M2M) services to the next level with the launch of a M2M Control Platform. Designed to deliver complete end-to-end solutions for managing M2M SIMs, connectivity and services, du’s platform will enhance customers’ abilities to manage their M2M SIMs from a central self-service, resilient portal.



M2M is transforming the way organisations work, with the expected number of connected devices expected to reach 20bn in 2020[1] according to industry projections by Gartner. Envisioning this area to grow rapidly within the UAE, du’s platform will facilitate enterprises to manage SIMs across the entire spectrum of M2M applications such as point of sales terminals, fleet vehicles for tracking, smart metering and surveillance cameras, to name a few.



A trusted solutions provider

Hany Aly, executive vice president - Enterprise Business, du, said: “M2M communication is rapidly evolving with the implementation of faster, smarter connectivity solutions. As an enabler of technology and innovative solutions which empower businesses to grow and enjoy continuity within their day-to-day operations, we believe our M2M Control Platform will support organisations across the UAE to expand their connected capabilities and attain scalable transformative solutions. du is committed to efficient business delivery and, with the support of our reliable partner ecosystem, this revolutionary platform reinforces our commitment towards being a trusted solutions’ provider for enterprises and government entities UAE-wide.”



Transforming connectivity

As part of du’s world-class management platform, customers will be able to benefit from interactive self-service capabilities and M2M management powered by Vodafone – the world’s largest provider of end-to-end M2M solutions.



The du M2M connectivity platform will provide customers a user-friendly dashboard, easy SIM management, alerts and notifications, transparent reporting, service diagnostics, service integration, M2M grade SIMs for every environment, enhanced security and the opportunity for scalability.



du will also provide M2M Control Platform customers a range of data connectivity options such as national and roaming data bundles for individual M2M SIMs, as well as national and roaming data pools to be shared among a number of M2M SIMs.



Safe, secure, sound solutions

Unlike any Cloud, the M2M Control Platform being fully hosted within du premises guarantees end-to-end Ownership of Infrastructure, ensuring security at every step in the value chain for M2M connectivity. This is a major advantage as government entities and security agencies prefer services rendered by companies which are not only UAE-owned but also with on premise infrastructure within the UAE.