Nokia paves way for Industry 4.0 with more than 120 private wireless network customers

Nokia has deployed private wireless networks for more than 120 customers across multiple industries and geographies, helping its enterprise customers take advantage of Industry 4.0 innovation.

Unleashing the potential of Industry 4.0 technologies such as cloud, IoT, AI and machine learning, Nokia’s private LTE/4.9G and 5G wireless networking solutions have established a global marketplace footprint across energy, transportation, public sector, manufacturing and logistics.

Kathrin Buvac, president of Nokia Enterprise said: “Enterprise customers who invest in Industry 4.0 today will gain a clear competitive advantage over those who choose to wait. With spectrum and new technologies that have become available, customers can deploy industrial-grade wireless connectivity to capture the transformational benefits of digitalisation and industrial automation.”

Building on this marketplace success, Nokia today also announced an expansion of its leading portfolio of industrial-grade private networking solutions. In addition, expanding the reach of its solutions portfolio across multiple geographies and industries, Nokia continues to cultivate an ecosystem of world-class partners integrating LTE/4.9G into their Industry 4.0 solutions to enable their customers’ digital transformation.

Buvac added: “ABI Research has quantified the private wireless networking market opportunity at $16.3 billion by 2025. Accordingly, we have increased our investments in R&D and human capital to create the most complete private wireless solutions portfolio in the market. Our deep industry expertise is reflected in the breadth of our customers, including more than 120 asset-heavy leaders in the sectors of mining, manufacturing, ports, utilities and airports.”

Nokia’s extensive work with over 120 customers reaches across the globe and addresses the immediate needs of multiple industrial segments including:

24 customers in transportation including Port of Kokkola, Port of Oulu and Vienna Airport

35 customers in Energy including Minera Las Bambas S.A

32 customers in public sector and smart cities including Sendai City and Nordic Telecom/Czech Republic

11 customers in manufacturing and logistics including China Unicom/BMW and Ukkoverkot/Konecranes

18+ customers across other industries

Communications service providers such as Telefonica Peru, Ukkoverkot and Globalstar and A1

Cloud providers such as Microsoft

Industrial partners such as Hitachi Kokusai Electric, Kalmar, part of Cargotec and Komatsu

Strategic consulting, advisory service providers, and system integrators such as Ernst & Young (EY), DXC Technology, Infosys, Accenture and ATOS

Nokia’s private 4.9G/LTE and 5G wireless networking portfolio offers ultra-reliable and secure broadband wireless connectivity that delivers near spotless coverage across industrial sites. The industrial-grade solutions also seamlessly expand the enterprise's business footprint to support new applications as they embrace the move to Industry 4.0.The company has also significantly expanded its private wireless ecosystem to include service providers and partners across cloud, systems integration, strategic consulting and industry specialists. All have a key role to play in the widescale adoption of private wireless across industries. Nokia’s extensive list of ecosystem partners includes:In July 2019, Nokia's 5G "factory of the future" in Oulu, Finland was selected by the World Economic Forum as an Advanced 4th Industrial Revolution Lighthouse, demonstrating Nokia's ability to digitally transform and modernise its customers' manufacturing facilities for Industry 4.0.

New enhancement to create the industry’s most comprehensive private wireless portfolio:

Nokia has further expanded its offer across the entire private wireless solution, from end-points to the applications and everything in between. It will provide expanded reach and capabilities, increased flexibility and ease of use — each of which are critical requirements for driving the adoption of wireless networking for Industry 4.0.