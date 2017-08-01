Orange Business Services chooses Fortinet Secure SD-WAN to expand its flexible SD-WAN Portfolio

Orange Business Services, a global communications solutions provider and digital services integrator, and Fortinet, a global leader in broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions, announced that Orange Business Services has chosen Fortinet Secure SD-WAN to enrich its flagship Flexible SD-WAN offering. This global SD-WAN solution, which provides businesses with an agile, multicloud-ready connectivity solution to ensure superior end-user experience, will integrate Fortinet’s Secure SD-WAN solution as a new technology option. The new option gives businesses an additional choice for agile SD-WAN solutions with end-to-end top-level performance, resiliency and next-generation firewall security.

“We are excited to extend our partnership with Fortinet as a new solution partner for SD-WAN and a complement to our existing portfolio as a global integrator. This option lets us expand our flagship Flexible SD-WAN offering to support the growing demand of enterprise customers across all sectors and use cases. When looking to broaden our portfolio, we sought out a company like Fortinet that combines SD-WAN and next-generation firewall security in a single appliance or as a virtual function. It is a key differentiator to support the requirements of midmarket companies around the world,” explained Anne-Marie Thiollet, vice president, Connectivity at Orange Business Services.



Building on an already-established partnership between Orange Business Services and Fortinet around managed security services, the Fortinet FortiGate Next-Generation Firewall is also already present in the NextGenHubs deployed by Orange Business Services. This is a key enabler of the native multicloud pillar of Flexible SD-WAN that ensures customers benefit from secure connectivity from the edge to the cloud. The extended scope will now provide enterprises with a secure SD-WAN solution that integrates next-generation firewall security and SD-WAN functionality in a single offering. This will deliver higher performance and improved return on investment (ROI), a key requirement for many midmarket and large customers.



“For SD-WAN to have an impact, it must be secure, cost effective and accelerate cloud connectivity. Orange Business Services with Fortinet Secure SD-WAN is uniquely positioned to deliver all three,” said John Maddison, EVP of products and CMO at Fortinet. “Both Fortinet and Orange strongly believe in the principles of leveraging APIs for true network and security automation to enable operational efficiency for customers. Fortinet’s Secure SD-WAN solution delivers some of the highest Security Compute Ratings in the industry to support customers’ WAN Edge transformation. We look forward to working together with Orange to enable SD-WAN and truly transform the WAN edge across the globe and emerging markets.”