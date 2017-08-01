Research reveals rising data management concerns and inadequate IT infrastructures in organisations

StorageCraft, whose mission is to protect all data and ensure its constant availability, recently announced the results of its global research survey, reporting growing concern among organisations around the world in the face of rapid, unrestricted growth of data. It also shows that the IT infrastructures of many organisations are struggling, often failing, to deliver business continuity in the event of severe data outages. Experts from StorageCraft will therefore highlight economically viable solutions to better protect and manage data at a three-day road show in Dubai, Sharjah and Fujairah later this week.



“Businesses of all sizes, across multiple industries, are struggling to flourish in increasingly data-driven economies. We are at an inflection point at which organisations can no longer keep up with the sheer volume of data and the complexity of managing it. Contemporary IT infrastructures need a scalable data protection system that can ensure the safety and accessibility of data in the event of an outage,” commented Florian Malecki, senior director of International Product Marketing at StorageCraft Technology.



86 per cent of the research survey’s respondents believe that the volume of data will rise by ten times or more in the next five years. Meanwhile, 80 per cent of the survey’s respondents expressed concern regarding the impact this growth might have on their businesses and the risks it might pose to their organisations. The research reveals added concerns relating to improper management of data growth: 64 per cent expect an increase in operational costs, 47 per cent foresee an inability to recover quickly enough in the event of a data outage and 39 per cent anticipate they will be more susceptible to security risks.



“As the Middle East, and the UAE in particular, goes through a period of heavy digitisation, the increasingly distributed nature of data and the massive growth of unstructured data are creating storage challenges for organisations. Meanwhile, businesses also become vulnerable to the risks associated with inadequate management of data. The focus is now on securely and reliably backing up and restoring vast amounts of data, which is one of the many subjects we will address at our upcoming road show,” added Malecki.