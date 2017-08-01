Nokia secures 50th 5G deal with Spark New Zealand

Nokia has been selected by New Zealand operator Spark for its roster of 5G suppliers. The deal, announced yesterday, will see Nokia’s 5G technology deployed across New Zealand as part of Spark’s 5G network, delivering faster speeds, enhanced response times and more bandwidth to Spark’s customers.

Tommi Uitto, president of Mobile Networks at Nokia, said: “I am thrilled to see Nokia 5G equipment chosen to power 5G initially in Spark’s heartland areas. We are committed to keeping New Zealanders at the cutting edge of technology and are confident they will benefit from Nokia's global reach, expertise and agility.”

As one of the radio access network (RAN) equipment suppliers for Spark’s 5G upgrade, Nokia will deploy its AirScale RAN solution at more than 200 sites, allowing Spark to target both consumers and enterprises with new services and offers. Nokia will also deploy other products and services from across its end-to-end portfolio including digital design and deployment services.

Spark New Zealand and Nokia have a long-standing relationship, which crosses multiple domains, including IP, optical and wireless. This new commercial 5G partnership marks the next chapter of the relationship between Spark and Nokia, providing New Zealanders with the technology that enables them to benefit from the fast-evolving digital world economy and applications.

The agreement follows the launch earlier this year of New Zealand’s first 5G trial customer service. The trial, which took place in Alexandra, South Island, used the latest Nokia radio equipment to offer select business and consumer customers the opportunity to experience high-speed wireless broadband delivered by 5G. Nokia is currently working with Spark to deploy 5G capability to an additional 5 sites before the Christmas period.

This Spark agreement demonstrates Nokia’s solid 5G momentum, which now reaches 50 commercial 5G contracts globally, including most early adopters. Nokia is currently powering 16 live networks globally.

Rajesh Singh, general manager of Value Management at Spark New Zealand, said: “We are delighted to be continuing our partnership with Nokia in building our 5G network across New Zealand. The local teams have collaborated extensively on a 5G solution that delivers on the outcomes we want to drive in 5G, not just in the RAN, but also in the end-to-end network.”