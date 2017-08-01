Orange powers the connected global enterprise and wholesale market with ThousandEyes partnership

Orange has partnered with US-based ThousandEyes, the Internet and cloud intelligence company, to deliver real time, end-to-end visibility on both its enterprise networks and the Open Transit Internet (OTI).



The ThousandEyes platform, combined with Orange expertise around data analytics, provides businesses and carriers with improved digital experiences delivered across the Internet to Cloud service providers (CSPs), Internet service providers (ISPs) and Content providers (CPs). Orange Business Services, the global enterprise division of the Orange Group, intends to power this partnership to provide its customers with leading-edge enterprise-grade managed Internet, multi-cloud connectivity and SD-WAN visibility services.



A key Orange Business Services objective is to accompany its customers around the world in their cloud and SD-WAN transformation journeys, and the ThousandEyes platform is a critical enabler to optimize the migration phases. It allows Orange to monitor quality of experience at both the application and network level, and speed up troubleshooting in case of Internet-related performance issues. Customers will be able to gain insight into the internal and external dependencies that impact the end-user experience.



Orange has already deployed the ThousandEyes platform successfully with customers. This includes a German industrial manufacturer, who used it to determine the best cloud connectivity solution in China. During a performance assessment of Office 365 and Microsoft Azure connectivity, Orange compared direct connectivity via its Orange Business Services Next-Gen Hub to an alternative solution over Internet. The results were clear: Next-Gen Hub provided up to three times more bandwidth and with more reliability, thereby delivering the best experience for the customer’s users in China.



"With ThousandEyes intelligence and the Orange Flexible SD-WAN solution, businesses can see, understand and manage digital experience over the public Internet like it's their own private network and embrace Internet and Cloud with confidence,” said Craig Vario, vice president, Global Channel Sales at ThousandEyes.



“As multi-cloud and software defined networking become key deployment models for applications and services, understanding the Internet as a delivery path is crucial. With the ThousandEyes platform, Orange Business Services will give its customers the visibility they need to deliver a superior digital experience to users via both the Internet and multi-cloud. We strongly believe that the ThousandEyes platform will be a critical enabler of our Flexible SD-WAN value proposition to our global clients,” adds Anne-Marie Thiollet, vice president, Connectivity, Orange Business Services.



Thanks to the ThousandEyes platform, Orange is now able to continuously monitor the performance of certified ISPs and their connection to the Orange Next-Gen Hubs, OTI points-of-presence all around the world, and all major cloud service providers and content providers. This allows Orange to deliver on the promise of the Internet of Enterprises and OTI by providing performance measurements over Internet in 60 countries and will continue expanding coverage in the coming months.