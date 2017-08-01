Second round of blockchain incubation programme started in Switzerland’s Crypto Valley

After the successful completion of the inaugural CV Labs Incubation Program in spring 2019, the second batch of incubatees has now started the unique programme in the heart of the Crypto Valley.

For the second round of the incubation programme, CV VC has evaluated applications of 300+ Blockchain startups and ultimately selected nine promising projects from six different countries. Startups selected into the program receive up to CHF 125,000 in return for 10% of equity. Like last time, all international startups are relocating their founding team and business to Zug (CV Labs) for the duration of the incubation program or longer.

During the 10-weeks long programme, startups receive training for pitching, fundraising, business strategy, token economy, operational excellence and get the chance to meet international investors and industry leaders.

CV VC co-founder and chief investment officer Olaf Hannemann on the startups and selection process: “The ideas and projects out there are clearly getting more mature. It’s impressive to see the broad variety of use-cases that can be solved or improved with the use of blockchain technology. I am excited that we have been able to attract such a variety of ideas from all over the world to join our incubator in Zug, as it demonstrates both the attractiveness of Switzerland as a blockchain hub as well as CV VC´s global reach.”

The startups taking part in the fall/winter program are:

Agryo (Brazil): Improved financial services for farmers through building an AI algorithm-based complete risk assessment infrastructure

Asvin (Germany): Smart update solution for Internet of Things (IoT) devices

Blocksport (Switzerland): Game- and loyalty-based brand ecosystem for (e-)sport clubs

ditCraft (Germany): Software development platform, empowering decentralised autonomous project governance

GatePay (USA): Efficient and secure payment solution empowering cryptocurrency commerce for businesses of all sizes

Padely (Switzerland): Decentralised peer-to-peer parcel delivery platform

Vault Wines (Georgia): Wine authentication supply chain platform coupled with e-commerce platform and logistics & storage facilities

Wild Cards (South Africa): Combining smart contracts with a new economic model and an always-for-sale mechanism for non-fungible digital assets

Xion (USA): Subscription model ecosystem for entrepreneurs and corporates

CV VC Portfolio

Since the beginning of 2019, the experienced leaders and entrepreneurs behind CV VC and CV Labs have evaluated more than 800 startups for the two rounds of the incubation programme and over 1,000 projects for seed phase funding from 54 countries across 27 different industries. The CV VC investment portfolio currently includes 26 investments in startups from 13 countries.

Mathias Ruch, founder and CEO of CV VC: “CV VC has become an important and renowned institution for regional and international startups. We want to do our part and contribute to a growing and flourishing blockchain ecosystem by supporting entrepreneurs with great ideas and giving them a chance to focus on the development of their ideas and products.”