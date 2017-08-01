du welcomes Irish Government Trade Envoy to initiate future ICT collaboration and telecom innovation opportunities in the UAE

du, from Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC), has successfully hosted an Irish Ministerial Trade Mission with the aim of discussing potential collaboration on telecoms and ICT technologies in the UAE for diverse sector implementation.

His Excellency Patrick Breen, Ireland’s Minister of State for Trade, Employment, Business, EU Digital Single Market, and Data Protection, along with other Government of Ireland and Enterprise Ireland delegates, was received by Farid Faraidooni, deputy CEO of EITC at du’s head office in Al Salam Tower, Dubai.



During the visit, the Irish Ministerial Trade Mission and du outlined how the global technology and ICT hubs of Ireland and the United Arab Emirates can align their strengths and collaborate to modernise technological innovations in the future.

The Irish Ministerial Trade Mission consisted of a strong delegation of Irish telecom solution providers such as ACETECH, ZyalinGroup, Transpoco, SAFETRX, ding, Cora, Cubic Telecom, AuBren, NuLumenTek, Tango Telecom, and Miagen Ltd.