du welcomes Irish Government Trade Envoy to initiate future ICT collaboration and telecom innovation opportunities in the UAE

Comms
News
Published: 24 November 2019 - 12:28 p.m.

du, from Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC), has successfully hosted an Irish Ministerial Trade Mission with the aim of discussing potential collaboration on telecoms and ICT technologies in the UAE for diverse sector implementation.

His Excellency Patrick Breen, Ireland’s Minister of State for Trade, Employment, Business, EU Digital Single Market, and Data Protection, along with other Government of Ireland and Enterprise Ireland delegates, was received by Farid Faraidooni, deputy CEO of EITC at du’s head office in Al Salam Tower, Dubai.

During the visit, the Irish Ministerial Trade Mission and du outlined how the global technology and ICT hubs of Ireland and the United Arab Emirates can align their strengths and collaborate to modernise technological innovations in the future.

The Irish Ministerial Trade Mission consisted of a strong delegation of Irish telecom solution providers such as ACETECH, ZyalinGroup, Transpoco, SAFETRX, ding, Cora, Cubic Telecom, AuBren, NuLumenTek, Tango Telecom, and Miagen Ltd.

X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Comms News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

Reliance, BP move forward with Indian fuels partnership
    Emirates may consider A380 on Mexico route if demand remains high
      SABIC’s CSR and sustainability performance gets top ranking in EcoVadis index
        Saudi Aramco completes acquisition of 17% of South Korean Hyundai Oilbank for $1.2bn
          2019 RPME Power 50: Dr Udo Huenger, vice president, Middle East, Egypt and Iran, BASF

            More related galleries

            Photos: Best Western Plus Westlands in Nairobi
              Photos: Emirates Airlines' futuristic pavilion for Expo 2020
                Photos: AHIC launch reception
                  Photos: Dubai Marina's 'tallest hotel in the world'
                    Photos: Top hospitality industry hires of the week