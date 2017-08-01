Dubai Government Workshop considers the utilisation of Artificial Intelligence in cooperation with Dubai Customs.

Dubai Government Workshop (DGW) organised an interactive seminar entitled “How to Measure Productivity” as part of its ongoing partnership with Dubai Customs. The key features of the Productivity Engine, which aims to utilise Artificial Intelligence (AI) technologies, were reviewed in order to help improve productivity and increase efficiency. The move aligns with DGW`s efforts to speed up the digital transformation process and integrate AI to be part and parcel of any tools intended to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of the government sector. Furthermore, it complements the vision of the wise leadership in steering Dubai and the UAE towards developing an integrated system that employs AI in all vital areas.

The workshop was held in the presence of Khalid Ahmed Al Doubi, director-Corporate Support, DGW and Ahmed Abdul Salam Kazim, director of Strategy and Corporate Excellence, Dubai Customs, during which time DGW employees were acquainted with the importance of the Productivity Engine – which is of paramount importance as an innovative project that will transform productivity dramatically using artificial intelligence. It is based on converting working hours into productive hours that positively impact the overall performance and quality of services provided to customers.

Al Doobi expressed his appreciation for the fruitful cooperation with Dubai Customs. He pointed out that the added value and significant supplement that the organisation has contributed to the efforts of DGW has helped in building and maintaining effective strategic partnerships with all government agencies – essentially facilitating the sharing of the most successful experiences and best practices that support the process of raising government services to unprecedented levels. In addition, Al Doobi explained that interactivity was an ideal platform to recognise the benefits of the Productivity Engine, which represents a powerful impetus to understanding and optimising advanced technologies in support of the workshop's efforts to achieve leadership in the maintenance, insurance and fleet management of all types of vehicles and equipment.

He said: “The productivity engine is a paradigm shift in the adaptation of AI technologies to support our aspirations to increase productivity growth, reduce costs and enhance customer satisfaction and happiness. We look forward to adopting the latest technological innovations, especially AI, which has become a top priority in the UAE. This falls in line with the directives of His Highness (H.H.) Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, who said ‘We want AI to be present in our lives and our government services’. We look forward to cooperating with Dubai Customs in applying the best practices and innovations that support building a government system renowned for its efficiency and high reliability. These efforts serve the goals of Dubai Plan 2021, which aims to achieve pioneering and distinct government services to better serve people and the whole society. We are pleased to transfer and disseminate our successful experience in implementing the Productivity Engine project, which comes in response to the directives of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, to develop systems and mechanisms of government work. We are honored to collaborate with DGW to introduce the benefits and characteristics of a qualitative project, which sets an integrated framework for achieving productivity growth and improving government performance in an innovative approach based on optimising AI techniques."

The Productivity Engine predicts what employees and management need to do to increase productivity and performance based on advanced features including optimal time calculation, automatic time tracking, predictability and predictability, and recommendations to management through the application of special AI algorithms and leadership research on system data.