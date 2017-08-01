Etisalat empowers #AbuDhabiGP to become first 5G F1 circuit in MENA

Etisalat has announced its partnership with Yas Marina Circuit to enable 5G connectivity at the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2019, making it the first 5G powered international racing track in the MENA region.

The 11th edition of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix will run for five days, from 28th November until 2nd December 2019. This racing festival with an array of world-class on and off-track entertainment will welcome 60,000 visitors from more than 170 countries around the world. Yas Marina Circuit is the home for motorsports in the Middle East.

Etisalat aims to provide customers with a 5G unique experience riding on blazing speeds of more than 1Gbps and faster response time with latency less than 1 millisecond. At 20 times faster than 4G and with ultra-low latency, 5G technology allows users to stream live 4K resolution video, with virtually no lag.

With 5G technology, consumers will enjoy uninterrupted 4K & HD videos, AR/VR services, cloud gaming from anywhere in UAE and instant wearable technologies connectivity. This achievement is a result of Etisalat’s strategic approach and continuous efforts in building and investing in the network to enable connectivity, innovation and bring digital transformation.

The ‘Formula 1’ announcement follows Etisalat major global milestones achieved in 5G network this year.

Etisalat embarked on its 5G journey in 2014 when it started constructing its network with a dedicated team of engineers and specialists dedicated to build advanced infrastructure supporting future technology requirements in the region.