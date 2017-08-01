du launches Unlimited Postpaid Power Plan with unlimited everything

du postpaid customers can now access unlimited data, calling, messaging and with the launch of the du's unlimited postpaid Power plan. The plan builds on du’s ethos to deliver customers unbridled value and endless connectivity to enrich their lifestyles. The Real Unlimited Plan is available for new or existing customers who opt to migrate from their postpaid plan to the ‘Real Unlimited Plan’ offer, for a limited time.

Fahad Al Hassawi, deputy CEO – Telco Services, EITC, said: “du is proud to be an enabler of breakthrough connected value that transforms the connected lifestyle dividend for customers all across the UAE. As times change and evolve, so do our plans, which is why we are integrating unlimited data and calling possibilities into customers’ lives with a value proposition that delivers boundless connected potential and the freedom to do more.”



The Unlimited Flexi minutes and unlimited data offer will be given to subscribers to the Power Plan 1000/1200 for the duration of 12 months, with or without contract, customers can use their Flexi minutes for national and international calls to 164 destinations around the world.

du is also offering its postpaid customers a free Internet Calling Pack subscription valid for 12 months with Power Plan 300/350, Power Plan 500/600 and Power Plan 1000/1200. With this free Internet Calling Pack subscription, customers can make unlimited app-to-app calls or text anyone across the globe on selected VoIP apps such as BOTIM and YZER.