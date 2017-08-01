du launches Unlimited Postpaid Power Plan with unlimited everything

Comms
News
du launches Unlimited Postpaid Power Plan with unlimited everything
du develops its Unlimited Plan.
Published: 25 November 2019 - 12:12 p.m.

du postpaid customers can now access unlimited data, calling, messaging and with the launch of the du's unlimited postpaid Power plan. The plan builds on du’s ethos to deliver customers unbridled value and endless connectivity to enrich their lifestyles. The Real Unlimited Plan is available for new or existing customers who opt to migrate from their postpaid plan to the ‘Real Unlimited Plan’ offer, for a limited time.

Fahad Al Hassawi, deputy CEO – Telco Services, EITC, said: “du is proud to be an enabler of breakthrough connected value that transforms the connected lifestyle dividend for customers all across the UAE. As times change and evolve, so do our plans, which is why we are integrating unlimited data and calling possibilities into customers’ lives with a value proposition that delivers boundless connected potential and the freedom to do more.”

The Unlimited Flexi minutes and unlimited data offer will be given to subscribers to the Power Plan 1000/1200 for the duration of 12 months, with or without contract, customers can use their Flexi minutes for national and international calls to 164 destinations around the world.

du is also offering its postpaid customers a free Internet Calling Pack subscription valid for 12 months with Power Plan 300/350, Power Plan 500/600 and Power Plan 1000/1200. With this free Internet Calling Pack subscription, customers can make unlimited app-to-app calls or text anyone across the globe on selected VoIP apps such as BOTIM and YZER.

X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Comms News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

Reliance, BP move forward with Indian fuels partnership
    Emirates may consider A380 on Mexico route if demand remains high
      SABIC’s CSR and sustainability performance gets top ranking in EcoVadis index
        Saudi Aramco completes acquisition of 17% of South Korean Hyundai Oilbank for $1.2bn
          2019 RPME Power 50: Dr Udo Huenger, vice president, Middle East, Egypt and Iran, BASF

            More related galleries

            Photos: Best Western Plus Westlands in Nairobi
              Photos: Emirates Airlines' futuristic pavilion for Expo 2020
                Photos: AHIC launch reception
                  Photos: Dubai Marina's 'tallest hotel in the world'
                    Photos: Top hospitality industry hires of the week