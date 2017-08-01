Its SIMple Virgin Mobile offers unlimited local calls

Its SIMple Virgin Mobile offers unlimited local calls
Virgin Mobile is all about 'making mobile better', says the MD of VM UAE
Published: 25 November 2019 - 12:45 p.m.
Virgin Mobile has launched unlimited local calls, their latest mobile offering that allows their users to always stay in touch with their friends and family and talk without limit. New and existing customers in the UAE can enjoy unlimited national minutes, including SMS, starting at AED 112.50 per month on a yearly plan, bringing all-around connectivity anytime, anywhere.

Virgin Mobile customers who are currently on a plan of 1,200 local minutes will be able to choose to stay on their current plan or upgrade to unlimited at no extra cost easily through the Virgin Mobile app.

The new plans for local minutes will now be: 50, 100, 200, 300, 500, unlimited and can be selected on monthly and six and 12-months plans.



