Omantel solidifies Oman’s position as a global telecoms hub

Omantel, a leading provider of integrated telecommunication services in the Sultanate of Oman, is the Host Diamond sponsor of the 6th annual Middle East Global Carrier Community Meeting (GCCM) 2019. Omantel has welcomed more than 450 global telecoms executives from more than 200 companies to Oman. With support from Omantel, Middle East GCCM is being hosted in Muscat for the first time.

Omantel’s CEO, Talal Al Mamari, inaugurated the event with a welcome address that shared Omantel’s vision for global digital transformation and Oman’s growth as a destination for international businesses. Oman offers businesses of all kinds a stable, reliable and open place to connect and optimise their ICT applications and services.

Middle East GCCM runs from November 25th to 26th and includes knowledge sharing sessions covering topics like submarine cables, the mobile industry, 5G, artificial intelligence, blockchain, the wholesale industry, data centre, and the role of women in telecom industry. In addition to these events, Omantel hosted the GCCM Golf Day at the Al Mouj Golf Club on Sunday November 24th and will host the gala dinner at the Crown Plaza Hotel Muscat the evening of November 25th.

Hosting the Middle East GCCM comes after Omantel announced its partnership with Equinix to build a world-class data centre in Oman, the launch of Omantel France and its European footprint, the development of an International Network Operations Centre (INOC) in Oman, and most recently, the announcement of the Oman Australia Cable (OAC) by Omantel’s partners SUB.CO. OAC will connect Muscat, Oman to Perth, Australia via a 9,700 km-long cable, with onward connectivity to North America. All of these developments have positioned Oman as one of the premier destinations for global business.

GCCM organises events in Africa, Asia, South America, Europe, and the Middle East. It brings together telecoms executives representing voice, data, SMS, mobile, value added services, cable, satellite, data centres and other related sectors. Each event includes networking sessions, keynote panels, one-to-one meetings and a range of activities including a pre networking golf days and gala dinners.