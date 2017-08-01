Avelacom launches multi-cloud solution to accelerate connectivity to cryptocurrency exchanges

Avelacom, a high-performance global connectivity and IT infrastructure provider for the financial services industry, has launched its multi-cloud connectivity solution to simplify and accelerate how traders connect to cryptocurrency exchanges. It delivers secure, direct and ultra-low latency access to cryptocurrency exchanges hosted in Alibaba Cloud, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud platform.

Proprietary trading firms, hedge funds and other professional currency traders can access multiple exchanges, with a consistent experience delivered via a single provider. Users benefit from rapid access to pricing data, while gaining a competitive advantage by executing orders faster than other market participants.

“Our customers use latency-sensitive strategies, where the number of milliseconds taken to connect to crypto exchanges can be the difference between making a profit or a loss. As experts in networking for the financial community, we saw an opportunity to accelerate how they access the cloud,” said Aleksey Larichev, CEO at Avelacom. “We believe this solution will be a gamechanger for our customers, so we are offering a free trial of the service to test network latencies and uptime, as well as seeing the impact on their profit and loss with no obligations.”

The solution uses Avelacom’s network of 80+ points of presence (PoPs) located in premium data centres across EMEA, APAC and North America. These provide direct links to major cloud service providers (CSPs) in the same geographic zones used by crypto exchanges, delivering speeds up to 60 milliseconds faster than traditional internet connectivity. With no physical cross-connects required, the multi-cloud solution offers lower cost barriers and a setup time of as little as two hours.

“Cloud-to-cloud connectivity provides significantly faster times to market and lower cost barriers compared to traditional data centre connectivity and is really supporting the growing demand for cryptocurrency exchange,” said Larichev. “We’re excited to be contributing to the transformation of the financial services industry, helping to provide our customers with more opportunities for growth.”