New regional director reiterates Calypso commitment to expand investment in Middle East

Calypso Technology Inc., a leading provider of cloud-enabled, cross-asset front-to-back solutions and managed services for financial markets is pleased to announce the recent appointment of Sameh Fouad as regional director for Middle East, Africa and Turkey.

Sameh brings over 20 years’ experience working with diverse global corporations specialising in software and managed services, principally for the financial sector in the Middle East. His role is to manage Calypso’s growing strategic client accounts and continue to expand Calypso’s operations in the region.

“Digital transformation is on the minds of most bank CEOs in the region, and the implications of ‘digital’ on the use of data and data security are keeping many executives awake at night. They want a fully integrated platform across the bank to increase efficiency. They also need to consolidate multiple systems, which have resulted from merger and acquisition activity. Calypso is helping to address these challenges with a strong cross-asset, integrated, front-to-back platform, offering one of the highest levels of STP in the industry and including the new digital distribution channels which are expected by today’s clients, such as eDealing and Treasury Portal,” said Fouad.

Calypso has a growing number of clients across the Middle East, including Emirates NBD, who partnered with Calypso to deliver one of the world’s most comprehensive implementations of its flagship treasury platform, as part of a multi-year digital transformation journey. Buy-side firms and central banks also feature among other local users. They face a number of challenges, not least fierce competition among existing financial institutions, and from new digital entrants.

“I am delighted that Sameh has joined us as Regional Director. He brings a wealth of experience of our industry and his background further strengthens our understanding of the region’s requirements and culture. Calypso is here; we are growing, we are learning. And we are bringing in people like Sameh who have spent their whole career in the region to drive forward that growth,” said Olivier Vinciguerra, Calypso managing director, Northern Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Calypso is holding its Customer Regional Conference in Dubai on 27th November. This will be an excellent opportunity to meet Fouad, as well as other senior executives and product specialists.