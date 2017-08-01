Omantel showcases vision for enabling the digital economy at the Middle East GCCM 2019

Omantel, the first and leading provider of integrated telecommunication services in the Sultanate of Oman, successfully hosted the Middle East Global Carrier Community Meeting (GCCM) in Muscat, demonstrating to leaders in international telecoms the foundation for innovation that it has built in Oman. Executives representing more than 200 companies from as far away as Germany, the US and China, attended three days of meetings and networking sessions, while enjoying the natural beauty and culture of Oman.

Omantel was the Host Diamond sponsor for the Middle East GCCM and welcomed representatives from the voice, data, SMS, mobile, value added services, cable, satellite and data centre sectors. Throughout the event, Omantel addressed the opportunity in hosting, connecting and optimising their applications and services in Oman and using it as a hub for connecting international businesses locally in the Middle East and across continents.

Talal Al Mamari, CEO at Omantel, said: “Middle East GCCM 2019 was a tremendous success for Omantel as well as our guests from around the world. It was a great opportunity to bring leaders in telecoms to Oman and show them the work we have been doing to develop our local and global infrastructure. We are extremely proud of what we have achieved as a global hub and we want the world to know that Oman is open for business, with world-class solutions that directly support business success at home and abroad.”

Oman has emerged as a global hub rather than simply a hub for the Middle East. It has combined Oman’s geographic advantage with strategic investments to offer local and global businesses a comprehensive set of solutions that support digital transformation. Today, it has investments in more than 20 subsea cable systems spanning across Asia, Africa, Europe and the Middle East. It connects more than 50 countries with 100 interconnections globally. Omantel offers the optimised network latency between the European hub of Frankfurt, Germany to the Asian hub of Singapore via Muscat.

Sohail Qadir, vice president Wholesale at Omantel, said, “Ideally located between high-growth markets, Oman offers customers a unique geographic advantage, but that is not the only reason we have emerged as a global hub. Omantel has taken deliberate steps to develop the infrastructure, solutions and processes that benefit local businesses in Oman and our customers around the world. Our strategic investments and partnerships have built on our unique location and created a hub that enables optimised end user experience and a true platform for growth.”

Middle East GCCM 2019 was the first ever GCCM hosted in Oman. It attracted more than 450 executives from around the world. The event included networking sessions, keynote panels, one-to-one meetings and a range of activities including a golf day and gala dinner. Carrier Community, the organiser of GCCM, organises events in Africa, Asia, South America, Europe, and the Middle East.