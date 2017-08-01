Vodafone becomes first VMware verified cloud provider in Egypt

Vodafone Egypt became the first cloud service provider to achieve VMware Cloud Verified status in Egypt as part of its plan to lead the Egyptian cloud market, enabling the company to support and contribute to digital transformation plans of government organisations and enterprises. Vodafone’s partnership with VMware dates back to 2005, making it one of the first Egyptian companies to use VMware technology.

“Being cloud verified by VMware underlines the excellence of Vodafone’s cloud services offered with the latest integrated technology, and is a testimony to the skill and expertise of our team and technical support staff, and their ability to help clients modernise their IT operations. This is in line with Vodafone’s services aimed at developing the ICT sector in Egypt," Karim Shehata, enterprise unit director, Vodafone Egypt, said. "VMware solutions enable fast delivery of services to clients and provide necessary tools for cloud control and performance monitoring, with scalability and intrinsic security within a few minutes,” added Shehata.

As Egypt’s first VMware Cloud Verified partner, Vodafone offers diverse VMware cloud services, such as IaaS, and enables clients with seamless and fast access to full set of VMware Cloud services at reasonable cost and maximum flexibility through its corporate sales representatives and website.

“Having Vodafone as a new service partner is part of VMware’s plan to expand further in North Africa, and to help transform Egypt into a hub of advanced cloud—based technology services," Ahmed El Saadi, country manager - Egypt, North Africa and Levant at VMware, said.