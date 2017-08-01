Honeywell to demonstrate technologies shaping the future of Egypt's smart buildings and cities at Cairo ICT 2019

Honeywell, a global technology leader, will demonstrate cutting-edge Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) technologies that support the development of smart, connected and more efficient buildings and cities in Egypt at Cairo ICT 2019.

The event, set to be held December 1-4 under the patronage of H.E. Abdel Fattah Al Sisi, President of the Arab Republic of Egypt, will highlight Egypt’s digitalisation ambitions and drive to integrate advanced technologies into the country’s key sectors.

“At the heart of all smart buildings and cities is state-of-the-art technology, enabled by IIoT systems and advanced data analytics. As leaders in this field, we are pleased to be implementing cutting-edge technologies for the New Administrative Capital in Egypt, one of the world’s largest smart city projects,” said Khaled Hashem, president, Honeywell, Egypt and Libya. “We are looking forward to Cairo ICT 2019, where we will demonstrate the latest digital platforms and solutions that will ultimately lead to a smarter, safer, more efficient and more prosperous society.”

Visitors and industry audiences at Cairo ICT will be introduced to Honeywell’s industry-leading Command and Control Platform (CCP) solution for the first time. CCP enables urban developers to build a city-level digital platform that integrates data from various connected systems like city surveillance, access control system, city vehicle, building and roadside sensors. It aggregates, stores, and analyses the data to efficiently support city administrative services.

With plans for the new administrative capital now well underway, Egypt is building a fourth generation smart city that will respond to the growing demand for more efficient and sustainable urban development.

Working in partnership with Honeywell, the new administrative capital, which is being built in three phases 45 kilometres east of Cairo, will feature state-of-the-art public safety and security infrastructure. Honeywell is deploying city-wide security and surveillance systems as part of the first phase of development, in collaboration with its partner MTI, to integrate security systems across the capital into a single point of control, known as an Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC).

The project will redefine smart living in the country and help enable a competitive and diversified economy in line with the national development objectives outlined by Egypt Vision 2030.

Operating from Cairo, Honeywell works with some of Egypt’s key government and private sector entities in the fields of smart cities, building automation, oil and gas, refining and petrochemicals, defense, aviation, infrastructure development, logistics, security and fire safety. The company has been present in Egypt for more than 50 years, and is committed to providing the best talent and technologies to support development across major industries.