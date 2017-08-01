KT and Far EasTone sign MoU for 5G in Taiwan

Published: 10 April 2020 - 10:35 a.m.

Korean telco, KT Corp, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Taiwan’s Far EasTone to collaborate on 5G services.

KT was one of the first operators in the world to deploy commercial 5G services, when Korea’s big three telcos kicked off the global 5G era in April 2019.

The firms opted to conduct the signing ceremony online due to the current Covid 19 pandemic, using KT’s “Engage” virtual meeting platform.

The virtual ceremony was attended by Park Hyun-Jin, KT’s senior vice president and head of Customer Strategy Business Unit, and his FET counterpart T. Y. Yin, head of Consumer Business Unit.

“We will seek mutual growth of our two companies and generate new revenue by incorporating KT’s 5G service operation know-how and hallyu content with FET’s customer base,” KT’s Park said.

“Through close consultations with FET, we will continue to expand cooperation across the entire scope of 5G network,” he added.

The Taiwanese operator will hope to learn lessons from KT’s own 5G deployment and help to establish best practice in early phase 5G deployment.

“Through extensive cooperation with KT, we at FET aim to upgrade some 20 percent of our existing LTE subscribers to 5G within this year,” said FET executive Vvce Ppesident T. Y. Yin.

“The Republic of Korea is a global 5G leader which commercialised next-generation service for the first time in the world, and KT is Korea’s representative telecom company possessing remarkable experience in service development and operational know-how in 5G technology.”

