Vodafone Idea: We have experienced a year’s worth of traffic growth in just one week

Indian telco Vodafone Idea has reported an enormous surge in demand for capacity on its mobile broadband networks, as hundreds of millions of subscribers find themselves working and studying from home during the current Covid 19 pandemic.

Vodafone Idea’s CTO, Vishant Vora, told reporters from The Economic Times of India that his company had seen the equivalent of one year’s growth in demand for capacity in the past week alone.

“We continue to augment capacity to add capacity in our networks to accommodate the enormous amount of traffic growth that we have experienced over the last month. Actually, we have experienced one year’s worth of growth within one week in terms of traffic,” he said.

The Indian government placed the country on emergency lockdown on just 4 hours’ notice, causing huge disruption to the daily lives of hundreds of millions of people in India and giving telcos precious little opportunity to prepare for the impending deluge of internet traffic travelling across their networks.

The country is set to remain on lockdown until at least the 14th of April, at which point the government will re-evaluate the situation.

The lockdown has had the effect of millions of city workers returning to their family homes in rural areas, thus placing huge strain on telecoms networks away from the traditionally busy urban hotspots.

“In order to accommodate all those great changes, our teams have been out there in the field to make sure that we make our network strong…we add capacity, whenever there are problems to address them very quickly,” he added.