Vodafone Idea: We have experienced a year’s worth of traffic growth in just one week

Comms
News
Published: 11 April 2020 - 5:52 p.m.

Indian telco Vodafone Idea has reported an enormous surge in demand for capacity on its mobile broadband networks, as hundreds of millions of subscribers find themselves working and studying from home during the current Covid 19 pandemic.

Vodafone Idea’s CTO, Vishant Vora, told reporters from The Economic Times of India that his company had seen the equivalent of one year’s growth in demand for capacity in the past week alone.

“We continue to augment capacity to add capacity in our networks to accommodate the enormous amount of traffic growth that we have experienced over the last month. Actually, we have experienced one year’s worth of growth within one week in terms of traffic,” he said.

The Indian government placed the country on emergency lockdown on just 4 hours’ notice, causing huge disruption to the daily lives of hundreds of millions of people in India and giving telcos precious little opportunity to prepare for the impending deluge of internet traffic travelling across their networks.

The country is set to remain on lockdown until at least the 14th of April, at which point the government will re-evaluate the situation.

The lockdown has had the effect of millions of city workers returning to their family homes in rural areas, thus placing huge strain on telecoms networks away from the traditionally busy urban hotspots.

“In order to accommodate all those great changes, our teams have been out there in the field to make sure that we make our network strong…we add capacity, whenever there are problems to address them very quickly,” he added.

X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Comms News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

Dubai restaurants say they're losing money by being open
    Almajdouie Logistics completes heavy lift movement amid COVID-19
      Abu Dhabi launches e-learning platform to aid travel industry
        Atlantis Resorts pledges 20,000 meals to Dubai's 10 Million Meals Campaign
          Can wastewater act as an agent for Covid-19 spread?

            More related galleries

            In pictures: Reliving the glorious past of the Digital Studio Awards
              Photos: UAE Hotel restaurants delivering iftar meals
                Photos: Dishes from Nammos Dubai
                  In pictures: Australia's 'Delivered Live' show
                    Photos: Il Borro Tuscan Bistro delivery service