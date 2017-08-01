Mobily named in Saudi Arabia’s top ten most valuable brands

Comms
News
Published: 12 April 2020 - 11:29 a.m.

Saudi Arabian mobile network operator, Mobily, has been named in the country’s top ten most valuable brands, with a net worth of $1.1 billion.

Mobily ranked ninth in a new report, published by UK based analyst firm, Brand Finance, increasing its revenues by 31 per cent over the past 12 months.

"The Brand Finance ranking testifies to our company’s hard work and steadfast achievements over the past period," Mobily’s CEO, Salman Al Badran, told journalists from Trade Arabia.

"Our efforts at all levels and across all departments over the past years translated into more satisfied customers due to ongoing enhancements in the quality of our services, and thus all indicators followed suit," he added.

Mobily has launched 5G home broadband across Saudi Arabia and will hope that its significant capital investment in its 5G network architecture will act as a catalyst for revenue growth when demand for mobile 5G services begins to grow in the Kingdom.

Mobily is the Saudi Arabian subsidiary of UAE based telecoms giant, Etisalat. Etisalat was recently ranked as the most valuable telecoms brand in the Middle East, in an earlier edition of the Brand Finance report.


X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Comms News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

Dubai restaurants say they're losing money by being open
    Almajdouie Logistics completes heavy lift movement amid COVID-19
      Abu Dhabi launches e-learning platform to aid travel industry
        Atlantis Resorts pledges 20,000 meals to Dubai's 10 Million Meals Campaign
          Can wastewater act as an agent for Covid-19 spread?

            More related galleries

            In pictures: Reliving the glorious past of the Digital Studio Awards
              Photos: UAE Hotel restaurants delivering iftar meals
                Photos: Dishes from Nammos Dubai
                  In pictures: Australia's 'Delivered Live' show
                    Photos: Il Borro Tuscan Bistro delivery service