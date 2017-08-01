OPPO to license cellular patents to the IoT industry through Avanci marketplace

OPPO has announced that it will license its worldwide 3G and 4G standard-essential patents to the IoT and automotive markets through leading patent licensing platform Avanci.

The company is diversifying its portfolio to include frontier technologies such as IoT, 5G and Augmented reality (AR), to provide more immersive and personalised technological experiences to users worldwide.

OPPO has been strengthening its R&D capabilities and innovations to support the company’s aim of providing cutting-edge smart devices and services for the era of intelligent connectivity. In line with this endeavour, as of February 29, 2019, OPPO has obtained more than 43,000 worldwide patents with over 16,000 patents granted globally.

“OPPO is committed to the development of industry-leading technology innovations. We are licensing OPPO’s essential patent portfolio to the industry based on fair, reasonable and non-discriminatory (FRAND) terms. We are pleased to offer our 3G and 4G communications standard-essential patents for licensing through Avanci to IoT and automotive manufacturers,” said Adler Feng, senior director of intellectual property at OPPO.

Avanci is a patent licensing platform that provides a license to the vast majority of 3G and 4G cellular standard-essential patents for the Internet of Things products and connected vehicles.

“We are delighted to welcome OPPO, a smartphone industry leader to the Avanci platform. Avanci enables companies such as OPPO to earn a reasonable return on their R&D investments, through an efficient marketplace that balances the interests of patent owners and licensees around the world, and enables continued innovation,” said Kasim Alfalahi, founder and chief executive officer of Avanci.