Huawei: Disrupting our involvement in 5G would do Britain a disservice

Chinese tech giant, Huawei, has reiterated its commitment to the UK, as the country continues to prioritise connectivity in its fight to contain the Covid 19 pandemic.

In recent weeks, a group of back bench MPs have called on the UK government to re-evaluate its relationship with Huawei, after sustained pressure from the US to ban them altogether.

The UK government has largely ignored pressure from the US over Huawei, but has put in place certain limits on the Chinese company’s involvement in 5G. Boris Jonson now faces renewed pressure on the issue from a group of 15 Conservative MPs.

Huawei’s most senior representative in the UK, Victor Zhang, penned an open letter to the UK government, reiterating his company’s commitment to the UK and stating that disrupting Huawei’s involvement in the UK’s 5G rollout “would do Britain a disservice”.

“In these unprecedented times, it is only by working together and strictly following the Government’s advice, will we beat a pandemic that threatens human and economic catastrophe,” Zhang said.

“At Huawei we are focused on keeping Britain connected – the biggest contribution we can make to the UK’s national effort against coronavirus.

“We’re working with the likes of Vodafone, BT, EE and Three to keep businesses online and loved ones in touch. To support the effort, we’ve set up three new warehouses and are redistributing key spare parts around the country to ensure continuity of supply.

“We have built trust in our UK business over 20 years by helping our customers – the mobile network operators – provide consumers with affordable, reliable calls and data. Despite this, there has been groundless criticism from some about Huawei’s involvement in the UK’s 5G rollout. And there are those who choose to continue to attack us without presenting any evidence. Disrupting our involvement in the 5G rollout would do Britain a disservice,” he added.