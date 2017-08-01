China Mobile selects ZTE to deliver its 5G SA core

Comms
News
Published: 14 April 2020 - 8:24 a.m.

China Mobile has selected Chinese network equipment provider, ZTE, to deliver its standalone 5G core.

ZTE will provide the core technology that will power China Mobile’s 5G in 12 provinces of China. Once completed, the project will become the world's largest 5G SA network.
China Mobile’s 5G SA core network project will use ZTE’s Common Core solution, which features SBA, microservice components, stateless design and network slicing to implement flexible and agile service innovation, deployment and O&M. ZTE’s Common Core solution accommodate the full access and full integration requirements of 2G, 3G ,4G and 5G services simultaneously.

China Mobile remains the world’s largest mobile network operator, with more than 900 million subscribers.

All three of China’s mobile network operators have launched their initial, non stand alone 5G networks across the country, with China Mobile alone reaching 15.4 million 5G subscribers by the end of February 2020.

China Mobile currently provides 5G services in 50 towns and cities across China and has deployed a total of 50,000 base stations to support the initial phase of its rollout. The company plans to deploy a total of 300,000 5G base stations by the end of the year.

To date, ZTE has obtained 46 commercial 5G contracts in major markets across Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa.


X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Comms News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

Dubai restaurants say they're losing money by being open
    Almajdouie Logistics completes heavy lift movement amid COVID-19
      Abu Dhabi launches e-learning platform to aid travel industry
        Atlantis Resorts pledges 20,000 meals to Dubai's 10 Million Meals Campaign
          Can wastewater act as an agent for Covid-19 spread?

            More related galleries

            In pictures: Reliving the glorious past of the Digital Studio Awards
              Photos: UAE Hotel restaurants delivering iftar meals
                Photos: Dishes from Nammos Dubai
                  In pictures: Australia's 'Delivered Live' show
                    Photos: Il Borro Tuscan Bistro delivery service