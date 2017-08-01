Former Vodafone CEO to lead Italy’s economic fightback against Covid 19 pandemic

The former chief executive officer of Vodafone Group, Vittorio Colao, has been appointed to head up a task force of business experts and economists, charged with plotting Italy’s recovery from the Covid 19 pandemic.

Speaking at a press conference earlier this week, Italy’s Prime Minister, Giuseppe Conte, announced that Colao would be heading up a team of 17 experts, who would be tasked with devising strategies to facilitate Italy’s economic recovery, following the devastating effects of the Coronavirus induced lockdown. The lockdown is expected to last until at least the 3rd of May.

Conte described Colao as “one of the most respected Italian managers abroad”, according to a report by Telecom Paper.

Colao was one of the telecoms industry’s most influential and charismatic characters, during his ten year tenure as CEO of Vodafone Group. He steered Vodafone Group to a decade of growth under his stewardship and his years of industry experience will be invaluable to the Italian government as it looks to leverage the power of next generation connectivity as a pillar of its economic recovery.

Colao was replaced as CEO of Vodafone Group by Nick Read in October 2018.