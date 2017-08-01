Former Vodafone CEO to lead Italy’s economic fightback against Covid 19 pandemic

Comms
News
Published: 14 April 2020 - 9:08 a.m.

The former chief executive officer of Vodafone Group, Vittorio Colao, has been appointed to head up a task force of business experts and economists, charged with plotting Italy’s recovery from the Covid 19 pandemic.

Speaking at a press conference earlier this week, Italy’s Prime Minister, Giuseppe Conte, announced that Colao would be heading up a team of 17 experts, who would be tasked with devising strategies to facilitate Italy’s economic recovery, following the devastating effects of the Coronavirus induced lockdown. The lockdown is expected to last until at least the 3rd of May.

Conte described Colao as “one of the most respected Italian managers abroad”, according to a report by Telecom Paper.

Colao was one of the telecoms industry’s most influential and charismatic characters, during his ten year tenure as CEO of Vodafone Group. He steered Vodafone Group to a decade of growth under his stewardship and his years of industry experience will be invaluable to the Italian government as it looks to leverage the power of next generation connectivity as a pillar of its economic recovery.

Colao was replaced as CEO of Vodafone Group by Nick Read in October 2018.


X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Comms News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

Dubai restaurants say they're losing money by being open
    Almajdouie Logistics completes heavy lift movement amid COVID-19
      Abu Dhabi launches e-learning platform to aid travel industry
        Atlantis Resorts pledges 20,000 meals to Dubai's 10 Million Meals Campaign
          Can wastewater act as an agent for Covid-19 spread?

            More related galleries

            In pictures: Reliving the glorious past of the Digital Studio Awards
              Photos: UAE Hotel restaurants delivering iftar meals
                Photos: Dishes from Nammos Dubai
                  In pictures: Australia's 'Delivered Live' show
                    Photos: Il Borro Tuscan Bistro delivery service