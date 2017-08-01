Huawei UK appoints former BT exec to its board

Huawei UK has appointed former BT chairman, Sir Michael Rake, to its board of directors. Rake has served as an adviser to Huawei Technologies UK since the 1st of January 2019.

Sir Michael a widely respected business leader with extensive experience in telecommunications, bringing decades of boardroom and leadership experience to the role.

“The importance of good communication infrastructure has never been more vital, as the Covid-19 crisis emphasises every day. We are all getting used to working and communicating in different ways in these difficult times and I am passionate about making sure everyone can get affordable, reliable and quick connections at home and at work. Huawei and its world leading technology is vital to that,” Sir Michael Rake said.

“At BT, I saw first-hand how Huawei worked with Britain’s leading operators to roll out broadband, 3G and 4G. I look forward to working with them again on the next generation of technology as the company extends its 20 year track record in the UK.”

Sir Michael will serve alongside fellow non-executive directors on the Huawei UK board, Lord Browne of Madingley, Sir Kenneth Olisa and Sir Andrew Cahn. The Huawei UK board underlines Huawei’s commitment to openness and transparency. The independent non-executive directors are responsible for reviewing the performance of Huawei in the UK, providing counsel to the Huawei Management Team regarding the company’s operations in the UK, and carrying out the statutory obligations of directors of a UK limited liability company.

“Sir Michael brings a wealth of relevant experience to our boardroom and I look forward to working with him as we enter the next phase of our partnership with Britain. We’re working round the clock to keep the UK connected through the current crisis and bring affordable, reliable 5G to every corner of the country – so millions more can benefit from fast digital connections. I am delighted Sir Michael has agreed to join the board and help us continue this important journey,” said Victor Zhang, Huawei Vice-President.