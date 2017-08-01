Magyar Telekom and Ericsson kick off Hungary’s 5G party

Magyar Telekom has launched commercial 5G services in the Hungarian capital of Budapest.

5G services are also available in the town of Zalaegerszeg, with Magyar Telekom set to ramp up coverage throughout the year.

At the time of launch, 5G services will be available in certain parts of downtown Budapest, in the Telekom HQ at Könyves Kálmán körút, and the adjacent Groupama Arena, the Puskás Ferenc stadium, in downtown Zalaegerszeg and at the Zalaegerszeg ZalaZone automotive test track.

“Magyar Telekom has for long been preparing for the introduction of 5G, we have been investigating the technology and the embedded opportunities for years now, and have also been operating a test network for the past 6 months. Thanks to this, a few days after the announcement of the results of the successful frequency bidding, we can already launch our commercial 5G service,” said – said Tibor Rékasi, CEO of Magyar Telekom.

“5G technology, allowing for data transmission rates significantly higher than earlier, low latency, and the connection of a vast amount of network devices shall open up a number of new possibilities for industrial use as well as in the everyday life of people. Relying on the newly obtained frequencies, we can further develop our key mobile network infrastructure, according to our plans, by the end of the year, we will further increase our 5G regional coverage, to make the newest generation of mobile technology available to an increasing number of subscribers.”

Magyar Telekom is the first mobile network operator in Hungary to launch next generation mobile network services on a commercial basis.

Magyar Telekom’s 5G network makes use of recently acquired spectrum in the 3.6 GHz frequency range. As it was for 2G, 3G and 4G network technologies, Ericsson Hungary was Magyar Telekoms‘ partner of choice for building and deploying its 5G network.