Ciena appoints new CSO

Comms
News
Published: 15 April 2020 - 8:25 a.m.

Subsea and terrestrial connectivity specialist, Ciena, has appointed Mary Yang as senior vice president and chief strategy officer, according to a company release.

Yang will be responsible for driving Ciena’s overall corporate strategy, as well as overseeing a range of corporate development activities, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A) and related integrations.

“Mary brings an exceptional combination of business acumen and strategic insights in the technology arena, specifically around driving leading-edge innovation and new technologies to market. Through deep analysis of market trends and industry dynamics, Mary will help accelerate Ciena’s strategy and further solidify our industry leadership position in delivering solutions that address the world’s connectivity needs,” said Gary B. Smith, president and CEO.

Yang brings a wealth of industry experience to the role, boasting more than 25 years of experience in technology throughout her career.

Prior to joining Ciena, Yang served as vice president of corporate and business development at NIO, a leader in the design and development of smart, high-performance electric vehicles. She previously held senior leadership roles in strategy and corporate development at leading communications companies, including Fortinet, Cisco and Nortel.

"Ciena is a pioneer in groundbreaking technology and constantly redefines the limits of the industry in ways that change the way the world communicates. With Ciena’s leadership team, I look forward to carving out new opportunities for growth and strengthening our position in shaping the future of network transformation for our customers," said Yang.


