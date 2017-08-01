Ericsson wins key contract to provide BT’s 5G core in the UK

Swedish tech giant, Ericsson, has signed a deal with BT to deploy Ericsson’s 5G core technology at the heart of the UK’s biggest 5G network.

BT will use Ericsson’s cloud native Mobile Packet Core for 4G, non-standalone 5G and standalone 5G services across the UK.

“Having evaluated different 5G Core vendors, we have selected Ericsson as the best option on the basis of both lab performance and future roadmap. We are looking forward to working together as we build out our converged 4G and 5G core network across the UK. An agile, cloud-native core infrastructure is at the heart of our ambition to enable the next generation of exciting 5G services for our customers and give the UK the world-class digital infrastructure it needs to win in the future global economy,” said Howard Watson, CTIO of BT.

The deal will see Ericsson replace Huawei in BT and EE’s mobile network core, after BT acquired EE’s mobile network in 2016. A decision was taken at this point to strip out the Chinese vendor from its core network, in a decision that predates the current ‘national security’ furore instigated by the US.

Ericsson beat off competition from Nokia and Cisco to win the contract from BT, which will give the Swedish tech giant hope that it can make similar gains elsewhere in Europe where the use of Chinese technology in the network core has been limited.

“Ericsson and BT have a long history of working together and we are delighted to continue that relationship with this new dual-mode 5G Core deal,” said Marielle Lindgren, head of Ericsson UK and Ireland.

“We, at Ericsson, have been in the UK for over a century and delivering the next generation of connectivity here is yet another proud part of our story,” she added.