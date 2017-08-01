Digital Studio to host first ‘virtual awards’ ceremony on June 3, 2020

The industry recognised awards, whose previous winners include Discovery Channel, 7 Production, and Abu Dhabi-based TwoFour54, will be streamed online on www.digitalstudiome.com.

The Awards ceremony will be free to view. Winners across all categories will be announced on June 3, 2020.

Due to current challenging market conditions, and through utilising sophisticated technology and the engaged audience we are privileged to serve on a daily basis, we are delighted to be able to reward the pioneers of the Digital Broadcast industry throughout the region. Every year we see and recognise extraordinary regional talent and achievement. Excellence is something that inspires, and now, more than ever, we honour it.

Globally renowned audio component manufacturers Shure Middle East, one of the commercial supporters of the event, shared their opinion on being part of the venture. “We are looking forward to virtually honouring the best industry achievements across TV, film and broadcast in the Middle East. With a history of innovation that began in 1925, Shure has turned a passion for making great microphones and audio electronics into an obsession. It’s been our goal to deliver an extraordinary sound experience that immerses and inspires creativity across all sectors. As the official Pro Audio Sponsor for the 16th annual Digital Studio Awards, we congratulate all the nominees who continue to push the boundaries and advance the industry.”

Digital Studio has engaged, sophisticated audience, and we continue to serve them faithfully and tirelessly.

These awards are a benchmark that are recognised throughout the industry, as they have been for the last 15 years and we intend to continue heralding these industry pioneers.

Every year we welcome regional and international guests. Now we will be able to reach a greater audience, both regionally and globally. We always try to push the level and standards of our awards.

This is the 20th anniversary of Digital Studio Middle East and it seems fitting that we recognise the occasion with something truly innovative.

Details relating to exact time and format of the event will unfold in the days to come.

