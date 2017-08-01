DITO on track in the Philippines, despite pandemic restrictions

The Philippines’ much awaited third telco, DITO, is on track to meet its service launch commitments, despite the significant disruption caused in the country by the current Covid 19 pandemic.

DITO is obliged to start providing mobile network services across the Philippines by March 2021.

President Duterte has made the launch of a third telco in the country one of his key focuses and has repeatedly expressed his desire for the new telco to be up and running as soon as possible.

DITO was formed as a joint venture between Filipino businessman Dennis Uy’s Eudenna Corp and China Telecom. President Duterte ordered the launch of DITO in order to inject fresh competition into the country’s two operator telecoms market and to fast track the rollout of 5G network services across the country.

The Covid 19 pandemic has wreaked havoc in China Mobile’s home market of China and has simultaneously placed millions of people in the Philippines on lockdown, making DITO’s preparations for a March 2021 launch extremely challenging. Despite these challenges, DICT undersecretary, Eliseo Rio, said that the joint venture remained on track to meet its launch commitments.

“[The project] is on track… even with this emergency situation that we're having now," he told DZMM.

When it eventually launches, DITO will have to hit the ground running in order to meet the stringent minimum coverage obligations prescribed in its operating license. By July 2021 DITO must be able to provide download speeds of at least 27Mbps to 37 per cent of the Filipino population, or face stiff financial penalties.