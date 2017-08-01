JV partners could inject $375m to keep cash strapped Vodafone Idea afloat

Comms
News
Published: 16 April 2020 - 9:17 a.m.

Vodafone Idea could be set for a cash injection from its parent companies, as it looks to sort out its operational expenses and settle its AGR dues, according to reports in the Indian press.

A report by The Economic Times of India claims that Vodafone Group and Birla Group could inject an additional $375 million to help the beleaguered telco stay afloat.

While Vodafone Group could provide as much as $225 million, as much as $150 million could come from Birla Group, ostensibly through the private companies owned by chairman Kumar Birla.

Just six months ago, Vodafone Group CEO, Nick Read told journalists in London that Vodafone Group would not be putting any more cash into the JV, and that the onus was on the Indian government to devise a rescue package. Since then, the Indian government has granted a two year moratorium on spectrum payments but has refused the company’s request to repay its colossal AGR dues over a twenty year period.

Vodafone Idea is believed to owe around $7.6 billion (58,254 crore rupees) to the Indian government, comprised predominantly of the principle AGRE dues as well as numerous penalties and late payment charges. Last month, Vodafone Idea made payment of nearly $900 million (6,854 crore rupees) to reduce its debt.


X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Comms News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

Dubai restaurants say they're losing money by being open
    Almajdouie Logistics completes heavy lift movement amid COVID-19
      Abu Dhabi launches e-learning platform to aid travel industry
        Atlantis Resorts pledges 20,000 meals to Dubai's 10 Million Meals Campaign
          Can wastewater act as an agent for Covid-19 spread?

            More related galleries

            In pictures: Reliving the glorious past of the Digital Studio Awards
              Photos: UAE Hotel restaurants delivering iftar meals
                Photos: Dishes from Nammos Dubai
                  In pictures: Australia's 'Delivered Live' show
                    Photos: Il Borro Tuscan Bistro delivery service