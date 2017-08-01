Liquid Telecom appoints new CEO in Zambia

Published: 17 April 2020 - 12:20 p.m.

Pan African telco Liquid Telecom has appointed Mark Townsend as its new CEO in Zambia. Townsend will be directly responsible for the leadership and strategic management of Liquid Telecom’s business operations across Zambia.

Townsend brings more than a decade of senior leadership experience with a long-standing career working across the ICT sector in Zambia. His background includes three years as director of enterprise business at MTN Zambia and leadership roles at AfriConnect and Vodacom. He joins Liquid Telecom from GardaWorld where he was managing director of its business in Zambia.

“On behalf of the entire team, I would like to welcome Mark and also thank Susan for her tremendous contribution to the business. In just over a year, she established Liquid Telecom Zambia as the country’s leading fibre network and mobile data solutions provider, while also building a strong and stable foundation for continued growth, including the successful integration and rebrand of our retail business, Hai. As we bid farewell and thanks to Susan, I am delighted that Mark has accepted the role of CEO,” said Wellington Makamure, CEO of Liquid Telecom Southern Africa Region.

Townsend’s arrival coincides with the company’s next phase of growth - providing fast, reliable connectivity and digital services to more business and consumers across Zambia. This follows the successful launch of Liquid Fibre and Liquid Data-On-The-Go as part of the company’s rebrand from Hai to Liquid Telecom - overseen and lead by Susan Mulikita, former CEO of Liquid Telecom Zambia, who resigned to pursue other interests.

