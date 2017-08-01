Citrix appoints new vice president for networking in the Middle East

Software and network specialist firm Citrix has announced the appointment of Darren Fields to the position of vice president, networking EMEA.

Previously, Fields served as regional vice president for the United Kingdom and Ireland at Citrix. Field s made the move to the EMEA region at the beginning of April 2020.

With a company-wide vision for Hybrid Multi-Cloud, alongside Intelligent Workspace, Networking plays a key role for Citrix. Reporting to Sherif Seddik, senior vice president and managing director Citrix EMEA, he becomes responsible for the company’s networking business across the region.

“Over the past three years, a key part of my role has been to help accelerate Citrix growth strategy through increased cloud adoption – driving improved customer experience and a loyal partner ecosystem. I look forward to focusing more on our core networking business as the backbone of the continued transition to the cloud of businesses across EMEA,” said Fields, reflecting on his appointment.

Fields brings a wealth of industry experience to the role and joined Citrix in 2017 to take care of company’s business in the United Kingdom and Ireland, where under his leadership sales grew significantly during the company’s transformation into a subscription-based business.

Before joining Citrix, Fields was responsible for the Cloud and Security division at Vodafone in Northern Europe, and previously held a number of leadership roles at Telefonica, EMC, BMC, and Xerox.

“At this time of mass digitalisation, networking solutions are not only essential for reliable IT delivery and network performance optimisation, but are also crucial for delivering great employee experience. Darren has just the right mix of know-how and leadership approach to ensure Citrix continues to provide the best networking results and resource availability to our customers and partners,” says Sherif Seddik, senior vice president and managing director, Citrix EMEA.