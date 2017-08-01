Deutsche Telekom and Ericsson switch on private standalone 5G network

Deutsche Telekom has announced that it has turned on its first private standalone 5G network at its Centre for Connected Industry (CCI) at its RWTH Aachen Campus.

In partnership with Swedish tech giant, Ericsson, Deutsche Telekom’s private standalone 5G network will help to fast track a range of Industry 4.0 and connected infrastructure initiatives that could significantly boost revenue streams for Europe’s second biggest telecoms group.

“5G networks are particularly suited to industrial uses with demanding performance requirements,” says Antje Williams, SVP 5G campus networks, Deutsche Telekom.

“To prepare a complete solution around 5G private networks, it is essential now to have testfields where our ecosystems partners, customers and device builders, can test their critical applications to ensure their success.”

The groundbreaking network utilises Ericsson’s 5G standalone technology running on Deutsche Telekom’s 5G spectrum.

The network is built as an indoor solution, integrated with an autonomous logistics device to demonstrate possible industry use cases, such as connected factory and autonomous production facilities.

Deutsche Telekom’s Centre for Connected Industry works in collaboration with many scientific and industrial companies to develop real world use cases for next generation connectivity. Last year, Ericsson and Deutsche Telekom set up a dual slice campus network based on LTE connectivity.