Indian telcos extend subscriber validity during lockdown

India’s big three mobile network operators have extended the validity of millions of subscribers during the country’s Covid 19 lockdown.

Reliance Jio, Vodafone Idea and Bharti Airtel all confirmed that they have extended the validity of subscribers until the lockdown lifts on May the 3rd.

A report in the Financial Express states that Reliance Jio has extended the offer to all customers, while Airtel and Vodafone Idea have extended the deal to low income prepaid subscribers. By extending their subscribers validity, the telcos are able to ensure that those customers who are unable to top up their balances are still able to receive incoming calls.

“…every Jio user will continue to receive incoming calls. This will not only benefit low-income users but also benefit everyone who is unable to do a recharge during these challenging times,” Reliance Jio told reporters from the Financial Express in a statement.

India remains on strict lock down in an attempt to control the spread of the Covid 19 Coronavirus, a measure that is weighing particularly heavily on the country’s manual workforce who are unable to do their work from home. The Indian government has urged telcos to do everything they can to keep the country’s population connected during the lockdown.