South African regulator releases emergency spectrum to ease lockdown congestion

Comms
News
Published: 19 April 2020 - 7:48 a.m.

South Africa’s telecoms regulatory body, The Independent Communications Authority of South Africa, has released additional spectrum to the country’s mobile network providers and internet service providers to cope with the exponential surge in demand for connectivity during the country’s Covid 19 lockdown.

MTN Group, Vodakom and Telkom were all granted additional mobile spectrum on Friday, while Liquid Telecom and Rain Networks were also granted additional spectrum for their fixed wireless access products.

The additional spectrum will be made available to operators on a strictly temporary basis, with the country still set to auction off permanent licence s for the spectrum later this year.

The free temporary licences were granted on the proviso that operators facilitate access to remote learning initiatives and virtual classrooms and do not charge their subscribers for access to any health related websites identified by the country’s Department of Health.

“The Authority exercised extreme care in the assignment of this temporary spectrum [which is] aimed at alleviating network challenges, easing congestion and ensuring good quality of service for consumers,” ICASA told journalists from Reuters in a statement.


X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Comms News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

Dubai restaurants say they're losing money by being open
    Almajdouie Logistics completes heavy lift movement amid COVID-19
      Abu Dhabi launches e-learning platform to aid travel industry
        Atlantis Resorts pledges 20,000 meals to Dubai's 10 Million Meals Campaign
          Can wastewater act as an agent for Covid-19 spread?

            More related galleries

            In pictures: Reliving the glorious past of the Digital Studio Awards
              Photos: UAE Hotel restaurants delivering iftar meals
                Photos: Dishes from Nammos Dubai
                  In pictures: Australia's 'Delivered Live' show
                    Photos: Il Borro Tuscan Bistro delivery service