Verizon remains on course to rollout 5G to 60 US cities, despite Covid 19 disruption

US telco Verizon has revealed that it remains on course to rollout 5G services in 60 towns and cities in the US by the end of the year, despite the disruption caused by the current Covid 19 pandemic.

Unlike its newly merged rival T-Mobile, Verizon is currently deploying 5G services using mmWave spectrum, meaning that its networks are capable of faster speeds than that of its rivals. However, in the early phases of its rollout, the poorer propagation rates of mmWave spectrum means that Verizon’s 5G network availability is far less robust than its competitors (T-Mobile has deployed its 5G networks using low band spectrum in the 600MHz band).

Verizon’s VP of technology, Heidi Hemmer, told journalists from Mashable that the company was making good progress with its network rollout and densification programme, despite the unprecedented levels of disruption caused by the Novel Coronavirus pandemic.

"There's a calendar to launch more 5G cities over the next quarter, [but] we're not doing marketing launches right now just because of everything that's going on," she said.

"We're on track for the additional 30 this year, and we continue to expand coverage in the 30 that we launched last year. In Chicago, we have three times the nodes we did a year ago" she added.

Both T-Mobile and AT&T have increased their rollout targets for their own low and mid band 5G networks in recent months, although both made the announcement before the Covid 19 outbreak.