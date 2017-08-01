Batelco contributes $9.3 million to fight the spread of Covid 19 in Bahrain

Bahrain based telco, Batelco, has announced that it will contribute around $9.3 million (3.5 million Dinars) to combat the spread of Covid 19 in the island nation.

The move is part of the “There is Good in US” campaign, launched by the Royal Humanitarian Foundation to support the national efforts under the leadership of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince, Deputy Supreme Commander and First Deputy Prime Minister.

“I’m delighted to take this opportunity to express my sincere gratitude to His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, His Royal Highness Prime Minister Prince Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa, and His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince, Deputy Supreme Commander and First Deputy Prime Minister for their care of the people of Bahrain in these exceptional times and the directives of all authorities, which led to Bahrain being highly ranked for its early preparations by implementing precautionary and preventative measures and taking the necessary care to efficiently reduce the spread of the Coronavirus,” said Batelco Chairman Shaikh Abdulla bin Khalifa Al Khalifa.

“Batelco is proud to continuously support the National Campaign against Coronavirus initiatives, and since Batelco is an integral part of the society, supporting the government and the Bahrain community is a priority and a national duty, especially during these extraordinary times. And therefore, we on the Board of Directors decided to support the “There is Good in Us” campaign with BD3.5 million to contribute to the efforts of the National Campaign to combat Coronavirus and to play our role in Team Bahrain,” he added.

A report in the Gulf News stated that Bahrain confirmed another 100 new Covid 19 cases on Sunday, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 1,107.